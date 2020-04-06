Benchmark crude oil fell $2.26 to settle at $26.08 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.06 to $33.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 1 cent to 70 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.05 a gallon. Natural gas rose 11 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $48.20 to $1,693.90 an ounce, silver rose 68 cents to $15.17 an ounce and copper rose 3 cents to $2.22 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.05 Japanese yen from 108.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.0797 from $1.0811.