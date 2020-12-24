Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 11 cents to $48.23 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 9 cents to $51.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery held steady at $1.38 a gallon. January heating oil slipped 1 cent to $1.49 a gallon. January natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $5.10 to $1,883.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 1 cent to $25.91 an ounce and March copper held steady at $3.56 a pound.

The dollar ticked up to 103.68 Japanese yen from 103.62 yen. The euro edged up to $1.2180 from $1.2179.