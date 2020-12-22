Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 72 cents to $47.02 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 83 cents to $50.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $1.34 a gallon. January heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.46 a gallon. January natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $12.50 to $1,870.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 84 cents to $25.54 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents $3.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.67 Japanese yen from 103.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.2161 from $1.2249.