Benchmark crude oil fell $1.42 to close at $20.09 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $2.17 to $22.76 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 1 cent to 59 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 5 cents to $1.02 a gallon. Natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $3 to $1,622 an ounce, silver fell 40 cents to $14.13 an ounce and copper fell 1 cent to $2.16 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.89 Japanese yen from 107.76 yen. The euro fell to $1.1043 from $1.1117.