Benchmark crude oil fell $1.09 to close at $21.51 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.41 to $24.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 3 cents to 57 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.07 a gallon. Natural gas fell cent to $1.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $26.20 to $1,625 an ounce, silver fell 14 cents to $14.53 an ounce and copper fell 1 cent to $2.17 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.76 Japanese yen from 109.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.1117 from $1.1041.