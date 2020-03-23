Benchmark crude oil rose 73 cents to close at $23.36 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 5 cents to $27.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 19 cents to 41 cents a gallon. Heating oil was little changed at $1.01 a gallon. Natural gas was little changed at $1.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $83 to $1,567.60 an ounce, silver rose 88 cents to $13.26 per ounce and copper fell 7 cents to $2.10 per pound.

The dollar rose to 111.51 Japanese yen from 110.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.0732 from $1.0653.