NEW YORK (AP) — The first U.S. trial stemming from the FIFA (FEE’-fuh) soccer corruption scandal is moving toward the final phase.

Closing arguments were underway Thursday in Brooklyn federal court for the former president of Brazil’s soccer federation, Jose Maria Marin.

Prosecutors accuse the defendants of making themselves rich off a vast bribery scheme. Their lawyers call the evidence too weak to convict.

There are two other defendants.

Juan Angel Napout is the former president of Paraguay’s soccer federation and of the South American Football Confederation, Conmebol (KOHN’-may-bohl).

Manuel Burga is the former head of Peru’s soccer federation.

They’ve pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy in a case that has captivated South American soccer fans.