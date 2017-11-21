SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A decommissioned coal-fired power plant that was long known as one of Massachusetts’s worst polluters has been sold to a company with experience redeveloping polluted sites.

The Herald News reports that Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset has been sold to St. Louis-based Commercial Development Co. Inc., which redevelops “underutilized, distressed or environmentally challenged properties.”

The announcement Monday came less than a week after current owner Dynegy Inc. said it had selected a buyer.

Commercial Development would assume responsibilities for the plant that was shut down on May 31. A company spokesman says the sale should be completed in December.

Commercial Development says it will transform the plant for “post-coal utilization.”

Brayton Point was commissioned in 1963.