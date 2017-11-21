SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A decommissioned coal-fired power plant that was long known as one of Massachusetts’s worst polluters has been sold to a company with experience redeveloping polluted sites.
The Herald News reports that Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset has been sold to St. Louis-based Commercial Development Co. Inc., which redevelops “underutilized, distressed or environmentally challenged properties.”
The announcement Monday came less than a week after current owner Dynegy Inc. said it had selected a buyer.
Commercial Development would assume responsibilities for the plant that was shut down on May 31. A company spokesman says the sale should be completed in December.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Trump: NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch
Commercial Development says it will transform the plant for “post-coal utilization.”
Brayton Point was commissioned in 1963.