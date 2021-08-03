NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Simon Property Group Inc., up $3.22 to $129.54.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $13.35 to $159.86.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

IPG Photonics Corp., down $39.81 to $177.69.

The high-powered laser maker reported disappointing second-quarter profit and revenue.

Columbia Sportswear Co., up 59 cents to $102.

The maker of athletic apparel and outdoor gear reported a surprise second-quarter profit and an encouraging forecast.

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $2.93 to $79.83.

The video game maker said the head of Blizzard Entertainment would resign amid a discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit against the company.

Kennametal Inc., up $1.77 to $37.94.

The engineered products maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Ralph Lauren Corp., up $7.23 to $125.22.

The upscale clothing company reported solid fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Clorox Co., down $17.14 to $164.06.

The maker of bleach and other consumer goods reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.