BONN, Germany (AP) — Talks aimed at agreeing the rules countries have to play by in global efforts to curb climate change are going into their second week, with observers hoping that a meeting of ministers Wednesday will provide a political boost.

Diplomats, environmentalists and businesses from 195 countries are thrashing out details to implement the 2015 Paris climate accord during the Nov. 6-17 talks in Bonn, Germany.

While big decisions won’t be taken until next year’s meeting in Poland, negotiators need to make progress on complex issues including transparency and setting new emissions targets to meet the goal of keeping global warming significantly below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).

Green campaigners cited a new report released Monday showing growing carbon emissions as evidence that greater efforts are needed to achieve the Paris target.