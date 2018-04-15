Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing a case this week that could affect how much customers pay for online purchases.

At issue is a rule saying that businesses don’t have to collect state sales taxes when those businesses ship to a state where they don’t have an office, warehouse or other physical presence.

Large retailers with brick-and-mortar stores have to collect sales taxes nationwide, but smaller online sellers can often avoid doing so.

Large retailers say the rule puts them at a competitive disadvantage. States say they’re losing out in billions of dollars in tax revenue.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

But small businesses that sell online say the complexity and expense of collecting taxes nationwide could drive them out of business.

JESSICA GRESKO