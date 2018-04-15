WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing a case this week that could affect how much customers pay for online purchases.
At issue is a rule saying that businesses don’t have to collect state sales taxes when those businesses ship to a state where they don’t have an office, warehouse or other physical presence.
Large retailers with brick-and-mortar stores have to collect sales taxes nationwide, but smaller online sellers can often avoid doing so.
Large retailers say the rule puts them at a competitive disadvantage. States say they’re losing out in billions of dollars in tax revenue.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle will be too expensive for you when you retire, longtimer is told | Money Makeover
- ‘I felt so alone’: What women at Microsoft face, and why many leave
- I downloaded the information Facebook has on me. Yikes!
- Rolls-Royce engine woes may limit many 787s on longest trips
- In fight over Bombardier CSeries, Boeing loses friends as well as tariff case
But small businesses that sell online say the complexity and expense of collecting taxes nationwide could drive them out of business.