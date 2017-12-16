GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A company that’s developing a process intended to produce cleaner-burning coal plans to start operating a new test plant in northeast Wyoming by next summer.
Clean Coal Technologies CEO Robin Eves says the company’s test facility should arrive from Tulsa, Oklahoma, about the end of January.
Eves added that a commercial facility capable of processing 30 tons of coal an hour also will be located at the same site of the test plant southeast of Wright in Campbell County.
The Gillette News Record reported Thursday the goal is to have the commercial plant operational by the end of 2019.
Clean Coal says its process produces a coal product with fewer harmful emissions when burned, including carbon dioxide.
Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com