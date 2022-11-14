When Maeva Heim made the decision to stop chemically straightening her curls after two decades, the search for less abrasive products left her coming up empty. The multicultural hair aisle in her local shop had few options for Black hair that were free of harsh chemicals.

“It felt like this entire category had really been left behind,” said Heim, who went on to launch her own clean hair care brand for Black women, Bread Beauty Supply. “Beauty was making strides and progressing, and this category felt like it was 10, 20 years behind.”

Hair care products and cosmetics in general have come under scrutiny because of ingredients like talc and formaldehyde that have been linked to early puberty, cancer and reproductive health problems. Top brands of dry shampoos including some made by Unilever were recently found to contain benzene, a known carcinogen, leading to an explosion in demand for alternatives. Yet the movement to remove harsh chemicals, particularly in hair care, hasn’t expanded as quickly into products marketed to Black women, who typically use twice as many hair care products as white women in part because of pressure to have straight, flat hair.

Incremental change

Those choices can be dangerous: Women who frequently use chemical hair straighteners are more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer than those who don’t, according to a recent study of almost 34,000 women from the National Institutes of Health. The exposure is disproportionately high for Black women, who made up 60% of the participants who have ever used straighteners.

In 2011, a group at Harvard University published research finding links between chemicals in frequently used hair products and early puberty in Black girls. Early puberty is also a risk factor for breast cancer. Routine exposure could also lead to higher risk of premature births, lower birth weight in infants and cardiovascular problems in pregnant people. These chemicals were found in products Black women use every day: daily leave-in conditioners, hair oils, lotions and combinations.

Tamarra James-Todd, an associate professor of environmental reproductive epidemiology at Harvard’s Chan School of Public Health who led the 2011 effort, said she knew from her own experience as a Black woman that hair was both a cultural pillar and driver of health concerns in the community. She started this research two decades ago and has since uncovered links to reproductive complications and hair dye, as well. Researchers say the issue isn’t getting enough attention.

“Change has been incremental, but it’s been so slow,” said Bhavna Shamasunder, associate professor of urban and environmental policy at Occidental College. “I think when something is slow and difficult, people stop paying attention to it.”

Retailers and companies have their own “made without” ingredient lists, with chemicals like phthalates, sulfates and formaldehyde typically omitted. Such ingredients are known as endocrine-disruptors because they interfere with normal hormone function. About 75% of the products marketed to Black women that the Environmental Working Group analyzed in their database contained endocrine-disrupting chemicals. About 60% of those marketed to the general public had similarly harmful ingredients.

This problem contrasts with a boom in nontoxic cosmetics marketed to white women. The clean beauty industry is currently a $7 billion market and is expected to grow to $10 billion by 2026, according to Marie Driscoll, at research firm Coresight Research. When making a beauty purchase, being a clean brand is more important to Black women than it is for their white counterparts — 77% of Black consumers like Heim are influenced to purchase clean skin care products, for example, compared with 67% of white consumers, according to data from NPD Group, a market research firm.

Outdated regulations

Critics have also charged that the cosmetics industry is underregulated, making it difficult for consumers to hold companies accountable for damaged done by chemicals in the products.

The Food and Drug Administration doesn’t require product testing, ultimately leaving it up to individual manufacturers. For years, health activists have been pushing for a stricter vetting process similar to that of Europe, which has banned or restricted over 2,000 chemicals in cosmetics: The U.S. has only banned 11.

“Product regulations are woefully outdated,” said Robin Dodson, an associate director of research operations at the Silent Spring Institute. “The FDA just does not have any power to actually be in this space.”

Cosmetic giant Sephora launched its “Clean at Sephora” program in 2018 with 50 brand partners, which have grown to 130 as of this year, according to a company spokesperson, although they declined to disclose sales metrics for clean products marketed specifically to Black women.

Brand owners like Nyakio Grieco haven’t found it easy to crack the market. She created a clean skin care brand for women of color using beauty traditions passed down from her Kenyan grandmother, a coffee farmer who taught her to crush grounds and rub them on her skin to treat dryness.

“I got a lot of unreturned emails and phone calls from retailers,” she said. And there should be involvement from a wider variety of brands, she added. “We have a long way to go in terms of inclusivity, but it shouldn’t rest on the shoulders of Black business owners alone.”

