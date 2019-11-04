Clarisonic, the Redmond-based maker of sonic body and face brushes, will cut 92 jobs by year-end, according to a state Employment Security Department notice that classified the change as a closure.

The company has been owned since 2011 by beauty products giant L’Oreal, which laid off 120 employees in Redmond in 2016. At that time it said the site’s manufacturing work on Clarisonic devices would be outsourced by the end of 2017, but would continue to serve as an R&D hub.

Clarisonic and L’Oreal did not return calls seeking more information.

Pacific Bioscience Laboratories, as the company was originally known, was co-founded by David Giuliani, who previously co-founded Optiva, which developed the Sonicare toothbrush.