SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a story published March 17, 2020, The Associated Press quoted a man employed as a janitor at the Boys & Girls Club in San Francisco. The story should have made clear that Miguel Aguirre works for a company that contracts janitorial services. After the story ran, he was told to work that day.
Clarification: Virus Outbreak-Shelter In Place story
