Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Cisco Systems Inc., up $2.71 to $49.37.
The seller of routers, switches and software reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Keysight Technologies Inc., up $10.07 to $179.36.
The maker of oscilloscopes, power meters and other gear raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Wolfspeed Inc., up $27.29 to $112.94.
The maker of energy-efficient lighting beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Estee Lauder Companies Inc., up $5.10 to $281.62.
The beauty products company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Amcor Plc., down 29 cents to $12.72.
The U.S.-Australian food packaging maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.
Kohl’s Corp.. down $2.62 to $31.33.
The Wisconsin- based department store chain cut is profit forecast for the year.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $4.96 to $74.09.
The wholesale membership warehouse gave investors a strong profit forecast for the year.
America’s Car-Mart Inc., down $27.09 to $92.38.
The auto retailer reported weak fiscal first-quarter earnings.