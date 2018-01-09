PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — The CEO of Maine-based construction company Cianbro (shin-BRO) Corp. has stepped down.

The company announced Monday Peter Vigue had left his post as CEO. The 70-year-old executive had served as company CEO since 2000. Cianbro’s board of directors have appointed Vigue’s son, Andi Vigue, to the role of CEO.

Company officials say Peter Vigue will stay on as chairman of The Cianbro Cos. Vigue says he will continue offering support as the company grows.

Vigue says he’s confident in his son’s abilities to lead the company. Vigue says his son is enthusiastic and understands the company’s culture.

Cianbro operates in more than 40 states and employs over 4,000 people. The construction firm recently received a $215 million contract to renovate the U.S. Land Port of Entry in New York.