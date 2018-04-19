LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has hired a casino executive to run its new facility that will offer machines allowing people to gamble on past horse races.
Churchill said Thursday it selected Tim Bryant to serve as president and general manager of Derby City Gaming in Louisville. The $60 million facility opens this fall.
Bryant rejoins Churchill after 15 months as chief operating officer of a California casino. He’s also a former executive at Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots in New Orleans.
Derby City Gaming will feature an electronic version of gambling that allows people to bet on past races without knowing the names of the trainers, jockeys or horses. The facility also will offer simulcast wagering.
The facility is near Churchill’s racetrack in Louisville.
Bryant begins his new role May 14.