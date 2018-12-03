REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says it may have used the Autopilot system of a Tesla to stop the car after its driver fell asleep.
The CHP says officers attempted to stop the Tesla Model S, which was doing about 70 mph (113 kph) on a highway early Friday in the San Francisco suburb of Redwood City. After the driver didn’t respond to lights or sirens, the officers say they pulled alongside and realized he was asleep.
They pulled in front and began slowing to a stop, hoping the Tesla’s driver-assist program was on and would do the same. Authorities say the tactic worked.
Alexander Samek of Los Altos was awakened and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Most Read Business Stories
- Changes to Seattle's single-family zoning could improve housing picture, city report says
- Metro Seattle home prices falling at fastest rate in U.S.
- Christmas lights start and end their lives in China, and face rising costs
- AT&T's pay-per-view golf gaffe exposes weakness of online sports
- High-tech Seattle cancer center wins reprieve as lenders take $135M loss
Tesla hasn’t confirmed whether the car was using Autopilot.