Not Apple. Not Huawei. The first casualty of the high-tech cold war between the United States and China might be the biggest electronics maker you have never heard of.

The Chinese firm ZTE said Wednesday it had ceased “major operating activities” after the Trump administration banned the company last month from using components made in the United States. With manufacturing halted at ZTE’s plant in Shenzhen, factory workers have been getting called in for training sessions every other day or so — a snooze, they say. The rest of the time, they loaf around in the nearby company dorms. Trading in ZTE’s shares has been suspended for weeks.

ZTE, one of China’s most internationally successful technology suppliers, with about $17 billion in annual revenue, is facing a death sentence. The U.S. Department of Commerce has blocked it from accessing American-made components until 2025, saying the company failed to punish employees who violated trade controls against Iran and North Korea.

American microchips power ZTE’s wireless stations. American optical components go into its optical fiber networks. Google’s Android operating system runs its smartphones. As the Trump administration threatens a trade war to stymie China’s plans for promoting advanced industries, ZTE’s travails are proving an apt demonstration, for China’s leaders, of exactly why the country needs to be more self-sufficient in technology.

President Xi Jinping recently issued a rousing call to action, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

“By tightening our belts and gritting our teeth, we built ‘two bombs and one satellite,’ ” Xi said, referring to a Mao-era weapons-development program. “This was because we made best use of the socialist system — we concentrated our efforts to get great things done. The next step is to do the same with science and technology. We must cast away false hopes and rely on ourselves.”

ZTE’s moment of crisis, if it leads to the company’s collapse, could also show how the tech cold war might ripple around the globe.

The company has 75,000 employees and does business in more than 160 countries. It is the No. 4 smartphone vendor in the United States. And its telecommunications gear supports the digital backbone of a great swath of the developing world.

Washington, D.C., has for years deemed ZTE and Huawei, its much larger rival in network gear, to be national-security threats. Large American mobile carriers already shun their telecom equipment. The White House is mulling an executive order to make it harder for government agencies to buy from them.

In response to last month’s sanctions, ZTE says it has worked to improve its compliance practices. It has requested a stay on the export ban and sent additional information to the Commerce Department to support its argument.

ZTE released its first smartphone for the U.S. market in 2011. Within two years, it was a top-five vendor there, largely by targeting people who wanted a phone but not a long contract with a cell carrier.

In Africa, ZTE and Huawei have helped connect many of the continent’s fast-growing economies, often with the help of generous export financing from Chinese state banks.

Some of ZTE’s deals with cash-stricken governments have attracted accusations of corruption and overbilling.

On the whole, though, ZTE is known in Africa for quality and good service, said Dobek Pater, a telecom expert at Africa Analysis, a research firm.

In Iran, it was secrecy of another kind that got ZTE into trouble.

According to the U.S. government, the company used an elaborate system to sell U.S.-made goods there. When the Commerce Department began investigating, ZTE lied and deleted emails. It even made plans to resume shipments to Iran while the investigation was underway, according to the Commerce Department.

At the very least, the sanctions against ZTE appear to be supercharging Beijing’s determination to upgrade China’s microchip makers, which have struggled to keep up with global industry leaders despite state support.

Chris Lane, a telecom analyst in Hong Kong with Sanford C. Bernstein, believes China has the resolve to whip its semiconductor industry into world-leading shape — even if it takes a decade to do so.

“They’re going to pour billions of dollars into preventing this from ever happening again,” he said. “In the long run, strategically, this might be worse for the U.S. than the current situation.”

Late Friday, ZTE management sent an email to staff updating them on the company’s efforts to reconcile with D.C.

“Even the longest road has an end,” the email concluded. “Even the longest night ends in day. Let us stay resolute and confident, and, full of hope, greet the coming dawn!”