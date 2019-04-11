BRIJESTA, Croatia (AP) — Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang has visited a construction site in Croatia where a major European Union-funded bridge is being built by a Chinese state-owned company.

The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) won in 2018 an international bid to construct the 2.4 kilometer-long bridge over the Adriatic Sea.

The 420 million-euro construction is 85% financed by the EU, and is a rare Chinese project in Europe that went through a regular bidding process.

EU member Croatia is hosting a two-day summit starting Thursday between China and 16 regional countries on expanding business between China and the region.

EU officials worry that the Chinese investments boost the Asian country’s economic and political clout in the region.