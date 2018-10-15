THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to open up his country to Dutch businesses as a way of promoting commerce between the trading partners.

Li said Monday he expects contracts worth $10 billion (8.6 billion euros) to be signed between Dutch and Chinese companies during his two-day visit to the Netherlands.

He says Beijing did a deal this year to allow a German company to establish a petrochemical plant in Guangdong province and pledged that China “will remove foreign equity restrictions to Dutch companies as well.”

Li spoke after a ceremonial welcome at the Dutch parliament and talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte. He was to meet King Willem-Alexander later in the day.

Li says he and Rutte discussed multilateral trade but not specifically Beijing’s trade dispute with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.