BusinessNation & World Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says, ‘We don’t want to see a trade war’ with U.S., hope to negotiate disputes Originally published March 19, 2018 at 9:01 pm Updated March 19, 2018 at 9:06 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says, ‘We don’t want to see a trade war’ with U.S., hope to negotiate disputes. The Associated Press Next StoryNeeds go unmet 6 months after Maria hit Puerto Rico Previous StoryChina’s premier: ‘We don’t want to see a trade war’