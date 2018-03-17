BEIJING (AP) — China’s ceremonial legislature has appointed the No. 2 Communist Party leader, Li Keqiang, to a second five-year term as premier and approved the appointment of a director for a national anti-corruption agency.

Delegates to the National People’s Congress on Sunday voted 2,964 to 2 to approve Li’s appointment. The vote comes a day after party leader Xi Jinping was reappointed China’s president with no limits on how many terms he can serve.

The premier traditionally is China’s top economic official but Xi has stripped Li of many of the post’s most prominent duties by appointing himself to lead party bodies that oversee economic reform and state industry.

The legislature also approved the appointment of a director for the National Supervisory Commission.