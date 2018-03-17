BEIJING (AP) — China’s ceremonial legislature has appointed the No. 2 Communist Party leader, Li Keqiang, to a second five-year term as premier and approved the appointment of a director for a national anti-corruption agency.
Delegates to the National People’s Congress on Sunday voted 2,964 to 2 to approve Li’s appointment. The vote comes a day after party leader Xi Jinping was reappointed China’s president with no limits on how many terms he can serve.
The premier traditionally is China’s top economic official but Xi has stripped Li of many of the post’s most prominent duties by appointing himself to lead party bodies that oversee economic reform and state industry.
The legislature also approved the appointment of a director for the National Supervisory Commission.
Most Read Business Stories
- Fight rages on over Kemper’s private helicopter landing spot in downtown Bellevue
- Big Tech needs to face a Theodore Roosevelt-style trust busting
- Retail turmoil triggers new visions for shopping malls like Northgate in Seattle
- Boeing 787 being converted to VIP jet has unusual accident at Moses Lake airfield
- Amid bidding war for Amazon HQ2, Pittsburgh debates trade-offs