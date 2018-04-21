SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — A Chinese manufacturer has chosen Georgia as the location for its first U.S. plant.

Gov. Nathan Deal announced Top Polymer Enterprise plans to build a $15 million manufacturing plant in Social Circle. The company will employ roughly 70 workers.

Georgia officials said in a news release the plant’s first phase will consist of about 60,000 square feet (5,570 sq. meters). Top Polymer makes thermoplastic elastomer. That’s a compound that combines properties of both rubber and plastic that is commonly used in automobiles and home appliances.

The Georgia plant will join the company’s two other production facilities in China.

Deal says the company’s decision to locate in Georgia underscores the state’s success in “attracting industry leaders from around the world.”