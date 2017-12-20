BEIJING (AP) — The chief executive of Chinese tech company Xunlei Ltd. says it plans to launch a cloud computing service in the United States and Europe next year, aiming to compete with Amazon in its home market.
CEO Lei Chen said Wednesday the company will begin its foreign expansion in developing markets closer to China in January or February and move to Western countries later in the year.
Xunlei launched its OneCloud service in August, which it says lowers costs for photo storage, video and other functions by having users contribute idle bandwidth and storage capacity.
The venture adds to a stream of Chinese technology brands that are expanding into developed markets.
