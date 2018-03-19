BEIJING (AP) — Premier Li Keqiang has promised China “will open even wider” to imports and investment and will fully open manufacturing industries to foreign competitors.

Li, the country’s No. 2 leader, said Tuesday at a news conference that Beijing plans to eliminate import tariffs on drugs and reduce tariffs on other goods. He said the country will “fully open the manufacturing sector,” with better protection for intellectual property.

Li said, “If there is one thing that will be different from the past, that will be that China will open even wider.”

Chinese leaders are under pressure to make their slowing, state-dominated economy more productive. They have promised to open more industries to private and foreign competition, but business groups complain they are moving too slowly.