BEIJING (AP) — China’s homegrown large passenger jet has touched down safely after its first long-haul test flight, bringing the nation one step closer to competing directly with aircraft giants in Europe and America.

China hopes to develop its C919 jet to compete with popular single-aisle jets such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.

State media said the plane lifted off the tarmac in Shanghai on Friday and flew west about 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) to the city of Yanliang.

The test flight comes on the heels of a state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump during which China signed on to buy 300 Boeing jetliners for $37 billion and $2.5 billion worth of General Electric jet engines, alongside energy and telecom deals worth a total of $253.4 billion.