The Chinese philosopher Confucius reputedly said, “By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest; Second, by imitation, which is easiest; and third by experience, which is the bitterest.”

China’s recent experience is bitter, indeed.

The country’s four-decade economic expansion is sputtering, debt load is heavy and demographics are unfavorable, and plans by President Xi Jinping for Beijing to become a superpower are increasingly out of reach.

The consequences could be far-reaching and even dangerously unpredictable. They are likely different for Seattle and Washington state than for the Other Washington.

While the United States might benefit from China’s troubles — only three months ago the G-7 group of democracies condemned the regime in Beijing as “increasingly authoritarian at home and abroad,” in the words of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — our region won’t.

China is Washington state’s largest trade partner, with merchandise trade totaling nearly $14.4 billion this past year. Although the People’s Republic is Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ largest overseas customer, much more money flows into Washington for the state’s agricultural products (more than $10.5 billion in 2022).

Trade in services is important to local companies, too. For example, Starbucks operates some 6,000 stores in China, 1,000 in Shanghai alone. Travel to and from the mainland is important to Expedia.

Microsoft has been in China since 1992 — even as the Redmond-based technology giant flagged Chinese hacking of U.S. government and other organizations this past month. With Microsoft (and Boeing, too), we see the paradox inherent in doing business in an autocratic nation while remaining loyal to the United States.

Now, as China’s once-touted miracle of growth risks stagnation, we’ll see how Washington is the nation’s most trade-vulnerable state.

It wasn’t supposed to turn out this way.

Since Deng Xiaoping opened China to the West in the 1980s and instituted a free-market economy, the country experienced a stratospheric rise.

Under Deng and his successors, gross domestic product rose at high rates for four decades as millions of Chinese were lifted out of poverty. China became the world’s workshop as Western capital, technology and corporations flooded in.

By 2010, China became the world’s second-largest economy after the United States.

Xi set a goal of doubling the nation’s economy by 2035, surpassing America.

But it is apparently not to be.

China suffers from a mountain of debt. Empty apartment towers proliferate amid an enormous real estate bubble. For example, the meltdown of Country Garden, one of China’s largest builders, has rippled to affect workers and small businesses.

With deflation setting in, Xi’s goal of turning the country into a consumer-driven economy is out of reach. So is his ambition to expand homegrown advanced technology to lessen the country’s dependence on the West.

Growth has collapsed from the 8% or so of many years to 3% now. Consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in decades this year, and urban youth unemployment is high.

From a demographic standpoint, China’s population is aging quickly, especially its working-age cohort, partly a consequence of its misbegotten one-child policy.

Meanwhile, the unspoken compact between the Communist Party and the population — you let us keep political power and we’ll let you get rich, rise to the middle class — is fraying.

“One of China’s biggest success stories, building a strong middle class, is also becoming its biggest vulnerability,” Max Zenglein, chief economist at MERICS, a China studies institute, told Reuters. “If you look at it from the perspective of a younger person, you are now at risk of being the first post-reform generation whose economic well-being might hit a wall. If the message is tighten up your belts and roll up your sleeves, that’s going to be kind of a hard sell.”

Xi has done himself no favors by continuing China’s policies of intellectual-property theft, subsidizing state-owned companies, requiring technology transfer from Western companies seeking to do business in the People’s Republic and raiding offices of Western corporations under the pretext of seeking spies.

No wonder U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warned during a visit to Beijing this past month that American companies are concluding that China is “uninvestable.”

Some might see parallels with Japan of the 1980s, seen at the time as an unstoppable force, only to fall victim to a massive property crash that left the country mired for years in deflation and a stagnant economy.

But Japan is a democracy with public accountability. The country’s central bank managed a soft landing for its economy. It enjoys universal, high-quality health care. China is a one-party authoritarian state with few of Japan’s advantages.

China’s troubles might be to America’s advantage but with a big caveat. Once upon a time, scholars worried about the “Thucydides Trap,” where a rising power (China) sought to displace a ruling one (the United States). The results: strategic instability and danger of war.

Now the tables may have turned. With China facing potential decline and unable (or unwilling) to make the reforms necessary to reverse its trajectory, Beijing might see the window closing on its strategic ambitions. Chief among them is to take Taiwan (officially the Republic of China), a self-ruling democracy that the People’s Republic views as a renegade province.

At the turn of the 20th century, the German Empire felt itself in a similar predicament: surrounded by potential adversaries and fearful of the growing might of Russia, gaining more strength every year. Or so the Germans wrongly thought.

In 1888, the “Iron Chancellor” Otto von Bismarck said, “One day the great European War will come out of some damned foolish thing in the Balkans.” His comments were prescient when World War I broke out after Austria-Hungary’s heir to the throne was assassinated in Sarajevo. But it was more than that. It was German nationalism and paranoia.

Not so different from Xi’s China.

An apocryphal Chinese curse is worth using to wrap up: “May you live in interesting times.”

I hope not too interesting.