BEIJING (AP) — The downturn in China’s auto market worsened in January and February as sales plunged 17.5 percent from a year earlier.
An industry group, the China Association of Auto Manufacturers, says customers in the industry’s biggest global market bought 3.2 million SUVs, minivans and sedans in the first two months of the year.
Auto demand has weakened as Chinese economic growth cooled and a tariff fight with Washington prompted jittery buyers to put off purchases.
The slump is squeezing revenue for global and Chinese automakers that are spending heavily to meet government targets to develop electric vehicles.
Last year’s passenger vehicle sales suffered their first decline in nearly three decades. Purchases fell 4.1 percent from 2017 year to 23.7 million.