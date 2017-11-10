DANANG, Vietnam (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping says nations need to stay committed to economic openness or risk being left behind.

Xi made the remarks in a speech to a business conference in Danang, Vietnam, on Friday shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump told the same group that “We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore.”

The Chinese president drew loud applause when he urged support for the “multilateral trading regime” and progress toward a free-trade zone in the Asia-Pacific. He said China’s own experience shows that “self-seclusion leaves one behind.”

In his remarks, Trump reiterated his preference for country-to-country trade deals.

The leaders were speaking on the sidelines of an annual summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.