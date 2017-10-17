BEIJING (AP) — A spokesman for China’s ruling Communist Party has promised Beijing will open its markets further and tried to reassure foreign companies that are increasingly frustrated about regulations and business conditions.

Speaking at the start of a key political meeting, Tuo Zhen said at a news conference, “we will support the basic national policy of opening up and continue to expand our opening to the outside.”

Beijing faces mounting complaints from Washington and Europe that it hampers access to a wide range of industries in violation of its free trade commitments.

Tuo made no mention of complaints by foreign business groups but repeated official promises to protect companies’ “legitimate rights and interests.”