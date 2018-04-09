BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say four popular news apps have been temporarily removed from the Android store following an order from regulators to tighten control over the spread of information.
The website of the Beijing Daily newspaper said Toutiao, Phoenix News, NetEase News and Tiantian Kuaibao had suspended their downloading services before 3 p.m. on Monday.
It said Toutiao will be suspended for three weeks and will resume service on April 30, while Phoenix will be taken down for two weeks, NetEase for one week and Tiantian for three days. Users can still download the apps from Apple’s App Store.
China maintains tight control over news sources and heavily censors the internet for content related to gambling, pornography, dissident politics, criticism of the government and other perceived social ills.
