BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has trimmed this year’s economic growth target to a relatively robust 6 to 6.5 percent amid a tariff battle with Washington and a slowdown in global growth.
The growth target announced Tuesday at the opening of the ceremonial national legislature is down slightly from 2018’s three-decade low growth of 6.6 percent. But it would be among the world’s strongest expansions if achieved.
The announcement comes amid a tariff battle with Washington and slowing global demand for Chinese exports.
The finance ministry also said the country’s defense budget this year will rise 7.5 percent.
Most Read Business Stories
- How Jeff Bezos went to Hollywood and lost control
- Boeing Machinists union wins mid-contract pay raise
- Boeing tanker jets grounded due to tools and debris left during manufacturing
- Air Force won't accept any more Boeing tankers until manufacturing process is cleaned up
- Heads up for Boeing's new 777X and 797 airplanes
Chinese authorities are expected to use the congress to highlight measures intended to support economic growth. Legislators also are due to endorse a change in rules on technology in response to U.S. and European pressure.