BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will arrive in Beijing on Saturday for more talks on settling a sprawling dispute over technology policy and China’s trade surplus with the United States.

An announcement by the official Xinhua News Agency said Friday the two sides will “continue negotiations on Chinese-U.S. economic and trade issues” but gave no details. It said the visit would last through Monday.

China promised last week to buy more American goods but the two sides have yet to report progress toward a final settlement of the dispute that prompted President Donald Trump to threaten to hike tariffs on up to $150 billion of Chinese goods.