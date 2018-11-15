Share story

By
The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Commerce Ministry says high-level trade talks between Beijing and Washington have resumed.

A ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday the two sides are “maintaining close contact” following a Nov. 1 phone call between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump.

The two sides have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s goods in a dispute over Beijing’s technology policy.

Gao said: “High-level contacts between the two sides on economics and trade have resumed following the Nov. 1 conversation between the Chinese and American heads of state.”

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Gao gave no details of the talks or of which officials were conducting them.

Xi and Trump are due to meet this month at a gathering of the Group of 20 major economies in Argentina.

The Associated Press