BEIJING (AP) — Three officials seen as candidates to succeed Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan have been promoted to the ruling Communist Party’s Central Committee, adding to signs Zhou might be headed for retirement after 15 years in the post.
The officials added to the 204-member Central Committee on Monday include the bank and securities regulators and the party secretary of populous Hubei province.
All three are seen as contenders to succeed Zhou, who is China’s most prominent figure in global finance. He is an advocate of market-style reforms and has warned lately about financial risks.
Zhou at 69 is well beyond standard Chinese retirement age but stayed in his post following the last leadership change in 2012 in what was seen as an effort to reassure financial markets.
Most Read Stories
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail