BEIJING (AP) — China’s merging of its major government-owned broadcast networks under the ruling Communist Party’s propaganda arm aims to strengthen the party’s control over messaging at a time when Beijing is struggling to sooth concerns about its rising global influence, analysts and state media said Wednesday.

The move comes amid a push by President Xi Jinping to tighten party supervision over much of Chinese public life as he renews his uncontested rule free of constitutional limits on his term in office.

Under the plan announced Wednesday by the official Xinhua News Agency, China Radio International, China National Radio and China Central Television, along with its international broadcast arm, China Global Central Television, will be merged into a new body called in English “Voice of China.”

The government’s General Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television will cease to exist and its responsibilities and resources transferred to the party’s Central Propaganda Department, along with supervisory control over the film industry, including the import and export of movies.

The new body’s chief responsibilities include those of “implementing the party’s propaganda guidelines and policies,” Xinhua said.

That would “concentrate the resources and authority to improve China’s influence overseas and promote China’s international image,” the party newspaper Global Times quoted government expert Feng Yue of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences as saying.

Along with the need to sculpt China’s image to the outside and expand its soft power, Xi has repeatedly called for unity in thought among officials and citizens.

“It’s all about ‘getting your head right,'” said David Zweig, director of the Center on China’s Transnational Relations at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. “It’s one vast effort to get everybody thinking together.”

While Chinese media consumers have grown increasingly apolitical with the ever-expanding range of options, from foreign television shows to video games and online shopping, Xi has been steadily increasing the role of the party in the lives of many through new or newly invigorated branch committees in schools, offices and factories. That could leave ordinary Chinese with “little choice” but to become active consumers of propaganda, Zweig said.

Writing on the website of the China Media Project at the University of Hong Kong, editor David Bandurski said the change gave the Propaganda Department — which formerly provided broad overall guidance of the media message — direct control over output.

“And that is largely the point that comes through here — the tighter, more centralized control of media and ideology,” Bandurski wrote.