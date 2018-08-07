HONG KONG (AP) — Shares in the state-owned monopoly that operates China’s vast network of mobile phone towers are flat as the company makes its stock market debut in Hong Kong after raising $6.9 billion from investors.
China Tower Corp. was trading at 1.27 Hong Kong dollars (16.2 U.S. cents) per share at midday on Wednesday, little-changed from its initial public offering price of 1.26 Hong Kong dollars (16 U.S. cents).
China Tower says it operates 1.9 million cell tower sites across China, the biggest mobile phone market. It has given no indication of plans to expand abroad.
The IPO surpassed the $5.4 billion raised last month by Xiaomi Corp., the Chinese smartphone brand, in its Hong Kong debut.
Most Read Business Stories
- More Seattle-area home sellers lower list prices as market cools way down
- Seattle skatepark visionary is mourned, but his company rolls on VIEW
- As Washington growers struggle with labor shortage, vote in Congress on farmworker bill remains elusive
- Boeing's 737 ramp-up shows signs of strain as unfinished planes pile up in Renton
- Your password has likely been stolen. Here's what to do about it.