BEIJING (AP) — China says it will not initiate a “disastrous” trade war with the United States, but is vowing to defend its national interests in the face of growing American protectionism.
The statement made by China’s Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan on Sunday is the latest response to President Donald Trump’s plan to impose heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
Chinese leaders have threatened in the past to retaliate against raised trade barriers, but have yet to take direct action following Trump’s announcement.
Zhong said at a briefing during a meeting of China’s ceremonial legislature that the U.S. has been overstating its trade deficit with China by about 20 percent every year. The commerce minister also blamed the trade imbalance in part on controls over U.S. high-tech exports to China.
Most Read Business Stories
- Costco says extra profit from tax cuts will be shared with employees
- Northgate Mall plans huge overhaul with housing, offices as North Seattle transforms
- PCC will put grocery in heart of Seattle’s downtown
- Tully’s suspends store operations for lack of coffee
- A crying 'Pharma Bro' gets 7 years in federal prison for securities fraud VIEW