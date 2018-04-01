BEIJING (AP) — China says it’s rolling out new tariffs on U.S. meat, fruit and other products as retaliation against taxes approved by President Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum.
The Chinese finance ministry says in a statement that the new tariffs begin Monday. The announcement follows warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute with the United States.
China’s Customs Tariff Commission is increasing the tariff rate on eight imported U.S. products, including pork, by 25 percent. It’s also imposing a new 15 percent tariff on 120 imported U.S. commodities, including fruits.
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press on Sunday seeking comment.
The tariffs mirror Trump’s 25 percent charge on imported steel and 15 percent hike on aluminum. Trump’s tariffs are partly a response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.