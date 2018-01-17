BEIJING (AP) — China is criticizing recent moves by the U.S. government and Congress targeting the sale of fake goods and Chinese telecoms equipment.

Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday that the U.S. Trade Representative lacked “objectivity” and supporting evidence in listing three Chinese online commerce platforms and six physical bazaars within China as “notorious markets” that engage in commercial-scale copyright piracy and trademark counterfeiting.

Among the online markets listed was e-commerce giant Alibaba’s online marketplace Taobao, which has struggled for years to shed its reputation as an Internet emporium for fake goods. Physical outlets included Beijing’s famed Silk Market.

Gao also criticized a House bill introduced on Jan. 9 that would prohibit government purchases of telecoms equipment from Huawei Technologies Company and ZTE Corporation, citing their ties to the Chinese military.