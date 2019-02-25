BEIJING (AP) — A county in western China has suspended drilling for shale gas after a protest by residents who suspected fracking work was the cause of a series of earthquakes that led to two deaths.

The first quake hit Sichuan province’s Rongxian county on Sunday morning, followed by two more, including a magnitude 4.9 temblor on Monday afternoon that caused the two fatalities. Twelve people were injured, the county government said in a message on its microblog.

Mining activities and handling of dangerous chemicals were also suspended but would be gradually restored, it said. It didn’t directly link the quakes to fracking, but acknowledged residents’ “suspicions.”

Those measures were taken after about 1,000 area residents accompanied by 2,000 onlookers rallied outside a local government headquarters to demand that fracking be stopped, the government said in its statement. It said the crowd later dispersed without incident.

Street protests over pollution and other environmental hazards are increasingly common in China, often organized over social media. The government statement said quakes were occurring “frequently” but gave no other details. The U.S. Geological Service said the 4.9 magnitude quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

Sichuan is regularly shaken by earthquakes, including a 7.9 magnitude quake in its mountainous western region on May 12, 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in China’s worst natural disaster in recent decades.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, involves pumping water and chemicals at high pressure to fracture shale rock and release gas. The practice is suspected of causing seismic events in the U.S. and U.K.