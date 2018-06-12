BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales rose 7.9 percent in May from a year earlier as purchases of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles more than doubled to 102,000.

An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said Tuesday that sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans rose to 1.9 million. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 9.6 percent to 2.3 million.

The group said sales from January through May rose 5.1 percent to 9.9 million, rebounding from 2017’s annual growth of just 1.4 percent.

Sales of electric and gasoline-electric hybrids rose 126 percent. Beijing has spent heavily to transform China into the world’s biggest electric car market and is preparing to enforce sales quotas to press global automakers to speed up development.