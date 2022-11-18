My Talking Tom, an animated video game featuring a pet cat, is one of the most popular apps for young children. To advance through the game, youngsters must care for a wide-eyed virtual cat, earning points for each task they complete.

The app, which has been downloaded more than 1 billion times from the Google Play Store, also bombards children with marketing. It is crowded with ads, constantly offering players extra points in exchange for viewing ads and encourages them to buy virtual game accessories.

“Every screen has multiple traps for your little one to click on,” Josiah Ostley, a parent, wrote in a critical review of the app on the Google Play Store last month, adding that he was deleting the app.

Now some prominent children’s advocacy, privacy and health groups want to ban user-engagement techniques that, they say, unfairly steer the behavior of minors and hijack their attention. On Thursday morning, a coalition of more than 20 groups filed a petition asking the Federal Trade Commission to prohibit video games such as My Talking Tom, as well as social networks such as TikTok and other online services, from employing certain attention-grabbing practices that might hook children online.

In particular, the groups asked regulators to prohibit online services from offering unpredictable rewards — a technique that slot machines use — to keep children online.

The groups also asked the agency to prohibit online services from using social-pressure techniques, such as displaying the number of likes that children’s social media posts garner and endless content feeds that might cause children to spend more time online than they might have wished.

Advertising

The petition to federal regulators warned such practices might foster or exacerbate anxiety, depression, eating disorders or self-harm among children and teenagers.

“Design features that maximize minors’ time and activities online are deeply harmful to minors’ health and safety,” the children’s activists wrote in the petition. “The F.T.C. can and must establish rules of the road to clarify when these design practices cross the line into unlawful unfairness, thus protecting vulnerable users from unfair harms.”

The coalition was led by Fairplay, a nonprofit children’s advocacy group, and the Center for Digital Democracy, a children’s privacy and digital rights group. Other signatories included the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Network for Public Education.

Outfit7, the developer of My Talking Tom, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The FTC petition comes at a moment when legislators, regulators and health leaders in the United States and abroad are increasingly scrutinizing the online tracking and attention-hacking practices of popular online platforms — and trying to mitigate the potential risks to children. In doing so, these activists are challenging the business model of apps and sites whose main revenue comes from digital advertising.

Online services such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube routinely employ data-harvesting techniques and compelling design elements, including content-recommendation algorithms, smartphone notices or videos that automatically play one after another, to drive user engagement. The more time people spend on an app or site, the more ads they are likely to view.

Civil liberties experts have argued the safeguards could also have deleterious consequences. The measures, they argue, could subject children to increased surveillance, potentially deterring vulnerable young people from finding online resources on sensitive issues such as reproductive health or gender identity.

Young people themselves report mixed feelings about their online activities. In a survey of roughly 1,300 teenagers in the United States, published Wednesday by the Pew Research Center, 80% said social media made them feel more connected to their friends’ lives. About 30% also said they felt that social media had a negative effect on people their age.