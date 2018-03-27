MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An American Indian tribe plans to expand a subsidiary in North Carolina with more than 350 jobs over five years rather than moving company headquarters to its Oklahoma home turf.

North Carolina officials said Tuesday that engineering design company Corvid Technologies LLC will stay in the Charlotte-area town of Mooresville, where it now employs around 90. Corvid was acquired in 2015 by Chickasaw Nation Industries, and the Norman, Oklahoma-based tribal enterprise also weighed moving the company’s headquarters.

The modeling and simulation firm for Pentagon clients including the Missile Defense Agency and Special Operations Command could receive up to $13 million in North Carolina and local tax breaks and other benefits as it expands.

Corvid’s average wage of more than $110,000 will be double the Iredell County average of nearly $48,000.