Michael Ferro, the largest shareholder in Tribune Publishing, sold his 25% stake in the newspaper company for about $118 million to Alden Global Capital LLC, a hedge fund known for making deep cuts to newsrooms.

The 9.07 million shares were purchased from Ferro and his firm, Merrick Ventures, for $13 each, Tribune Publishing said Tuesday. Tribune is in talks with Alden to put two of its representatives on the board.

The sale caps a turbulent stretch for Tribune, owner of the Chicago Tribune and other big-city papers. The company has been beset by controversy since Ferro became its largest shareholder and took over as chairman in early 2016. He stepped down in March 2018 just as Fortune magazine was set to detail sexual-harassment accusations against him.

It was previously in talks to merge with McClatchy, though those discussions fizzled a year ago. Tribune also changed its name in 2016 to Tronc, a clumsy attempt to modernize the business that invited ridicule. It went back to Tribune Publishing last year.

Pondering Options

Newspaper chains across the country are pondering their options as they lose readers and advertising. Even with mergers and reorganizations, the businesses have struggled to adapt to a world where Google and Facebook suck up billions in ad dollars. That’s led to thousands of newsroom jobs getting eliminated.

“The Tribune Publishing board of directors looks forward to working with Alden to enhance our company’s value as the company continues to provide valuable journalism for our customers and communities,” Chairman David Dreier said in a statement.

Advertising

Alden is the backer of MNG Enterprises, which tried unsuccessfully to acquire Gannett for $1.36 billion earlier this year. It also was rebuffed in its efforts to gain board seats at Gannett, owner of USA Today and the Arizona Republic.

Workers at Gannett were concerned that a MNG takeover would take a knife to its operations. MNG, owner of the Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press and other daily newspapers, is known for heavy layoffs.

Union Worried

Gannett was ultimately acquired by New Media Investment Group — a deal that closed Tuesday — and that buyer has stressed that job cuts won’t be severe.

The Chicago Tribune Guild, which represents the newspaper’s editorial employees, expressed concern about the company’s new stockholder.

“Alden has a well-established history of harming media institutions and journalists,” the union said. “Still, no matter who owns these shares, we promise to fight as hard as we can to protect our members, improve our company and serve our readers.”