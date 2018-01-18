CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has made the list of the top 20 cities Amazon is considering for its massive second headquarters.
A final decision on the location of what’s being called HQ2, and its promise of 50,000 new jobs, is expected this year. The competition has been furious with 238 proposals.
Seattle-based Amazon named finalists Thursday, including Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, in the Midwest.
Chicago focused its bid on the region’s qualified workforce, along with access to transportation and affordable living. City officials have touted 10 potential locations in the area, including two in downtown. One includes space in the Willis Tower.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Thursday that Chicago offers “unparalleled opportunities” and will continue to make the case to Amazon.
City officials are keeping their bid’s details, like possible tax incentives, quiet.