CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Charter Spectrum has closed its Cheyenne call center, laying off 60 workers.
Connecticut-based Charter Communications, which operates locally as Spectrum, is the nation’s No. 2 cable company, with roughly 92,000 employees nationally.
A company spokesman says the closure of the Cheyenne call center is part of the company’s effort to mainstream its call centers, creating larger regional hubs that can handle more significant call volumes.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that local technicians who provide installation services and retail representatives will not be affected by the call center closure.
___
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com